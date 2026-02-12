2026 Winter Olympics Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe: The quest for an unprecedented "three-peat" in Olympic snowboarding moved one step closer to reality on Wednesday as Chloe Kim topped the qualification standings for the women’s halfpipe. Despite nursing a recently torn labrum in her left shoulder, the 25-year-old American posted a commanding score of 90.25 on her very first run, effectively silencing any doubts regarding her fitness. Sturla Laegreid's Ex-Girlfriend Responds to ‘Live TV Cheating Confession’ by 2026 Winter Olympics Medallist.
Kim, the gold medallist from PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, is aiming to become the first snowboarder, male or female, to win three consecutive Olympic titles in the same event. Her primary mentor and legendary predecessor, Shaun White, watched from the sidelines as Kim outclassed a field of 24 riders.
The qualification session at Livigno Snow Park showcased the rising depth of international talent, particularly from the Japanese and South Korean contingents. However, Kim’s opening run, which included a cab 1080 and a frontside 900, remained the benchmark for the duration of the day.
Japan's Sara Shimizu, the 16-year-old reigning X Games champion, qualified in second place with a score of 87.50. She was followed closely by USA's Maddie Mastro, who secured the third spot with an 86.00.
|Rank
|Athlete
|Country
|Best Score
|1
|Chloe Kim
|USA
|90.25
|2
|Sara Shimizu
|Japan
|87.50
|3
|Maddie Mastro
|USA
|86.00
|4
|Rise Kudo
|Japan
|84.75
|5
|Cai Xuetong
|China
|83.00
Chloe Kim: Overcoming Injury
Kim’s appearance in Italy was considered uncertain just weeks ago after she suffered a significant shoulder injury during training in January. Competing with a stabilising brace, she admitted that the injury has forced a change in her riding style.
Drama and Injury in the Pipe
The qualification round was not without incident. A sobering moment occurred when PyeongChang silver medallist Liu Jiayu of China suffered a heavy crash on her final run. The competition was momentarily paused as she was stretchered off the course to a standing ovation from the crowd.
Additionally, 17-year-old South Korean sensation Choi Gaon, who entered the Games as a major podium threat, successfully navigated her way into the final, qualifying 6th with a score of 82.25.
The Road to the Final
The women’s snowboarding halfpipe final is scheduled for Thursday evening, 12 February. The 12 advancing riders will each have three runs to post their best score, with the highest single score determining the medals.
If Kim succeeds tonight, she will solidify her place as the most decorated female snowboarder in history. Her partner, NFL star Myles Garrett, was seen in the stands alongside Shaun White, adding to the high-profile atmosphere surrounding her potential record-breaking moment.
