2026 Winter Olympics Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe: The quest for an unprecedented "three-peat" in Olympic snowboarding moved one step closer to reality on Wednesday as Chloe Kim topped the qualification standings for the women's halfpipe. Despite nursing a recently torn labrum in her left shoulder, the 25-year-old American posted a commanding score of 90.25 on her very first run, effectively silencing any doubts regarding her fitness.

