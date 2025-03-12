Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Celebrations are in full swing as India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi got married in Mussoorie.

Several members of the cricket fraternity attended the wedding in the hill station and added chaar chand to the pre-wedding festivities. A couple of videos from the functions went viral, showing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant enthusiastically dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Dama Dam Mast Kalandar.

https://x.com/Vishwasohan_/status/1899798702375817256

In another clip, we can see Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu amping up the festivities with his energetic performance. Dhoni truly enjoyed his performance.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared a few pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. Have a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHGF7wQyHVJ/?hl=en&img_index=3

Sakshi and Ankit got engaged last year after reportedly dating each other for nine years. (ANI)

