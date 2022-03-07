Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has expressed his disappointment for not being invited to comedian Kapil Sharma's hit talk show for promoting his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files'.

After a fan expressed his desire on Twitter to see the film's promotion on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the director wrote, "I don't get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It's his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I'd say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank."

Also Read | Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Unveils Her Character Poster From Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep's Upcoming Action Entertainer (View Pic).

Previously, Vivek had shared that he was not invited to the celebrity-guests studded show because his film does not "have big commercial star".

He tweeted, "They refused to call us on their show because we don't have big commercial star. #FACT."

Also Read | Turning Red Movie Review: Domee Shi Delivers Pixar’s Most Vibrant and Innovative Coming-of-Age Story Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In another tweet, he added, "Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES."

'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)