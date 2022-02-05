Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): The family of late 'Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley does not think he committed suicide, but they believe that he was kidnapped and murdered.

Moses' sister, Teerea Kimbro, told TMZ that everyone who was close to the actor knew he loved life and she believes "with all her heart" that he "was kidnapped and then killed three days later."

TMZ broke the story that law enforcement sources told Moses' body was found in Georgia on Wednesday and cops were investigating his death as a possible suicide.

But, Moses' sister says he had booked a taping for the Monday before his body was found but never showed up, something she says he would never do.

She went on to say he loved where his career was heading and they were planning big things in the near future.

Cops also told TMZ that they found Moses' body in his car with the doors locked, a gun in his lap and a facial bullet wound.

His sister said investigators told her the gun in question was one of hers adding she and Moses liked to go to the gun range and that he had a license to carry.

The family said that cops told them they're looking at possible foul play.

Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee told TMZ that "It is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out."

A service will be held for Moses on Saturday in his hometown in South Carolina. (ANI)

