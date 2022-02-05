Actor Ravi Teja's Khiladi is all set to release in Hindi in cinema halls on February 11. The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) in association with A Studios. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. Khiladi Song Full Kick: Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayathi’s Peppy Track Will Make You Groove! (Watch Lyrical Video).

Talking about the Hindi release, Jayantilal said, "As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. Khiladi Song Atta Sudake: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary Burn the Dance Floor in This Peppy Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas." Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

