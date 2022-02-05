Apple TV Plus has announced that the new anthology series 'Roar' will premiere all eight episodes on April 15, 2022. As per Variety, the series is based on a short story collection by Cecelia Ahern. BTS’ Jimin Gets Discharged From Hospital After Surgery For Appendicitis.

The dark comedy anthology tells futuristic and magical realism stories that mirror the common dilemmas of modern women in today's world. The episodes will feature acclaimed actors including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

Roar is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who showrun and executive produce alongside Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss for Made Up Stories, Ahern through Greenlight Go, and Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions. The series is produced by Endeavor Content.

