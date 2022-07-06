Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 6 (ANI): Karan Johar makes sure he does everything 'OTT'...we mean Over the top! Take, for instance, his birthday wish post for Ranveer Singh. Karan took to Instagram to wish the 'Padmaavat' actor in the most hilarious way!

Karan posted a video from the sets of his upcoming show 'Koffee With Karan' with this season's first guests - Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the video, the trio recreated a popular scene from Karan's directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

They recreated one of the most popular scenes from the movie featuring Kajol and Farida Jalal. In the fun video, the trip enacted the scene where Kajol and Farida Jalal mimicked the British accent and how they behave. In the movie, the scene comes after an argument that occurred between Kajol's character 'Anjali' and Shah Rukh Khan's character 'Rahul' about the Indian culture.

Karan captioned the video, "It's our Rocky's rocking birthday, and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side! Catch more of their laughter with me on the couch on the first episode of #Hotstarspecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7, starting tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar."

See for yourself:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfqR0Q_IoVb/

Alia Bhatt reshared the video on her Instagram story to wish the actor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sakhi! GF for life! (dancing girls emoji)"

On Tuesday, Karan Johar dropped the first look of the first episode. The promo gave a glimpse of the unfiltered conversations and quirky moments that took place on the tan-brown couch, making the audience wait for more.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The first episode will stream on Disney + Hotstar on July 7. (ANI)

