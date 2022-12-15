Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that positive people like him, will stay alive.

The comment came in the midst of a row over a song in his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

The actor while addressing a star-studded gathering at the inaugural of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), also decried how social media is often driven by certain narrowness of views, “making it divisive and destructive.”

Khan told a cheering audience , "Hamare jaise positive log zinda hai (We are positive and alive)."

This is being seen as a response to the criticism of his upcoming film.

Protests have been staged in various parts of the country alleging a community has been offended by the content of the song "Besharam Rang" in the yet to be released movie 'Pathaan'.

Among others, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in a song in the film.

The RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song "Besharam Rang", saying Hindu society will never accept such a film.

Khan who has earlier made the highly acclaimed movie `My Name is Khan' on the subject of Islamophobia, said in his speech, "Cinema brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood." "Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind," Shah Rukh Khan, the guest of honour at KIFF, said. The superstar also described cinema as a vehicle "for people of different colours, castes and religions to better understand each other".

