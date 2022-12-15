Megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time had put the cheque of Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand in the piggy bank of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Prapti Sharma rather than sending directly to her account. The host also told the audience that she has learned to save money and till now she has saved Rs 8000. KBC 14 Contestant Harsh Kumar Singh Reveals He Will Use the Prize Money for Wife’s Treatment Makes Amitabh Bachchan Emotional.

He said: "Well done Prapti. Many congratulations to you." Earlier in the episode, Big B shared how Prapti's father touches the feet of his two daughters, Prapti and her little sister, every morning before going to the office. The 8-year-old contestant also asked the host if she can call him 'baba' as he resembles his grandfather. KBC 14 Contestant Varsha Chopda Impresses Amitabh Bachchan With Her Parenting Style, Funny Conversation.

"It's because I call my grandfather, 'baba' and I find you to be like him." She also asked him to call her by her nickname Pihu. KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

