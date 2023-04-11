Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts have been gaining popularity with the veteran actor sharing insights about her personal and professional choices.

The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actor took to social media on Sunday to share her motherhood experience.

She wrote, "There's no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It's exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

Sharing tips for new parents, the actor said, "My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don't beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher's note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don't owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance."

Zeenat posted a beautiful throwback picture in which she was seen holding her two babies in her arms. Sharing the anecdote behind the story, the actor wrote, "I pulled this picture out of a photo album today and had it scanned. It was made in 1990, when Zahaan was not yet one and Azaan was all of three years old. It was taken by the late Gautam Rajadhyaksha, a legendary industry photographer, at the now demolished Searock Hotel in Bandra."

Reacting to Zeenat's post, Soni Razdan shared heart emojis.

Archana Puran Singh wrote, "I'm discovering a new Zeenat through your posts now Z Love what you wrote here! And right from when you were carrying Azaan... motherhood was a role you were born to and revelled in. I totally agree with your advice to young parents: enjoy every moment with your kids for they grow up all too soon! I do so look forward to "reading" your Instagram posts Zeenat. Much love."

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February and since then grabbing the limelight with her posts. (ANI)

