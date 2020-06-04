Entertainment News | 'We Have Failed as a Race': Arjun Kapoor on Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Expressing disappointment over the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala who was reportedly fed cracker-stuffed pineapple, actor Arjun Kapoor said on Thursday that human race has "failed".

"We have failed as a race. We can't keep the earth safe and protect it, we can't respect the other species that exist with us," the '2 States' actor posted.

"We are all failures nothing and no one can argue otherwise. We will lose their trust, we will suffer and pay. It is inevitable," he added. He also posted a sketch of an elephant on Instagram.

The gruesome incident took place in Kerala's Palakkad on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water. Forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Scores of Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza condemned the brutal incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

