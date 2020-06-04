KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel Turns A Year Older Today! Fans Extend Birthday Wishes To The Kannada Filmmaker On Twitter

Yash with Prashanth Neel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prashanth Neel is indeed one of the most popular filmmakers of Sandalwood. His second directorial project shot him to fame. It was in 2014 when Prashanth made his directorial debut with the action thriller Ugramm. Starring Srimurali and Haripriya as the lead pair, this film had not only opened to positive response from the audiences, but it was labelled as one of the best films in Kannada in that year. The story and screenplay of this blockbuster film was also written by him. Then four years later, Prashanth gave movie buffs KGF Chapter 1, starring actor Yash in the lead role, and this period film shattered box office records for the highest grossing Kannada film of all time. Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 Will Release In Theatres First! (Read Details).

Prashanth Neel has turned a year older on June 4 and fans are not only extending heartwarming birthday wishes to this filmmaker, but also thanking him for directing such an amazing movie like KGF. Now all eyes are on KGF Chapter 2, which is slated to release on October 23. The excitement amongst movie buffs to watch this upcoming flick is sky-high. And now, let’s take a look at the birthday wishes extended by fans for Prashanth Neel on Twitter. KGF Chapter 2 All Set to Hit the Screens on October 23, 2020.

Happy Birthday, Prashanth Neel

All Eyes On KGF Chapter 2

Wishing our Dear Director @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday ❤️ We're eagerly waiting for #KGFChapter2 :) #HBDPrashanthNeel pic.twitter.com/HLYsMwV2fm — Yash Cult Manju (@manju70721424) June 4, 2020

A Fabulous Director

Wish you happy birthday to Terrfic director @prashanth_neel sir. The Vision behind @KGFTheFilm . A Powerful movie comes from powerful man. Eagerly waiting for #KGFChapter2 . pic.twitter.com/IvNEAMYlZX — PranayKadari_20 (@PranayKadari20) June 4, 2020

#HBDPrashanthNeel

Wishing a very #HBDPrashanthNeel "The guy who made the whole Indian cinema look towards a KFI, what we r and strengthof ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ" Eagerly waiting to #KGFChapter2 Sir @TheNameIsYash BOSS waiting to see ur RAW LOOKS 🔥⚡🔥@prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @YashTrends @StarKolar pic.twitter.com/qrPVqG4bUO — Sandeep yash (@Sandeep64386210) June 4, 2020

Fans Can't Keep Calm

Happy Birthday @prashanth_neel sir🎉🎉, Been your fan from #Ugramm times. Madly waiting to see our BOSS @TheNameIsYash in #KGFChapter2 🔥🔥 — Shashi Kumar (@ItzShashiHere) June 4, 2020

Fans Expect Some Surprise

Wishing you happiest Birthday Beloved our director @prashanth_neel sir......❤️ Prashant sir #KGFChapter2 du ondu motion poster adru release madi😑 estu dina anta wait madbeku@Karthik1423 Anna este msg hakidru ondu reply illa... 😣#WeWantKGFChapter2Update 🙏 — Yash cult Amit™ (@YashCultAmit) June 4, 2020

Birthday Wishes From Actor Yash's Fan Club

KGF Chapter 1 had won for Best Action and Best Special Effects at the 66th National Film Awards. After watching the 2018 released film, fans wonder what is in store by the filmmaker in KGF Chapter 2, which will also be final installment of KGF. Here’s wishing Prashanth Neel a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!