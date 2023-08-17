Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the hit franchise Welcome. On Wednesday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a new update on the release date of Welcome 3. Taking to Instagram he wrote, “FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR ‘WELCOME 3’… #WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of #Welcome franchise… Producer #FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in #Christmas2024. It may be recalled that the producer had released #Welcome [first part] in #Christmas2007. #Welcome3.” Welcome 3 Confirmed: Arshad Warsi Reveals He is Part of Film Along With Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and Others.

Titled Welcome To The Jungle the film is all set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2024, as per Taran Adarsh. The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise Welcome which starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment was titled Welcome Back which was released in the year 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.

Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. Welcome 3 Cast: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal To Reunite, Will Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Join Them?.

The official announcement of the star cast of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is still awaited. If the reports are to be believed, then actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty will be seen as the lead cast of the film. Also, reportedly Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be seen replacing Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the third part. Although an official confirmation from the makers about both the updates are still awaited. Are you excited for Welcome 3?