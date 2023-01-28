Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Birthday mornings are for self-musing! Actor Shruti Haasan, who turns 37 years on Saturday, took to Instagram to post a motivating thought.

Shruti is known to be a fashionista. However, she posted two no-make-up and messy-haired selfies this morning, where she is seen cuddling the blanket.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Poses With Son Taimur In In-Flight Photos Shared by Saba Pataudi (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn8zK_MBLqq/

Her caption read, " I woke up this birthday blessed and happy and grateful beyond words for the life and love I have ... every year I make a wish when I blow out my candles and this year instinctively I just wanted a wish for all of us to be happy literally everyone getting what they truly need - and I guess that's what they meant about getting older and wise. you soon realise that you are made up of the energy and world around you and you aren't this solo warrior all the time .. I'm truly thankful for the beauty of the brilliant souls around me on my birthday my wish for you is that you are seen that you are heard and that you are loved for the unique and lively person you are."

Also Read | Selena Gomez Opens Up About Side Effects of Her Lupus Medication, Says 'I Shake' Because of It.

Shruti got a lovely wish from her sister Akshara Hasaan. The younger sister wrote, "Happiest birthday to my dearest akka. A woman who has had my back and always will like a superhero. A true example of what an akka should be like. Happiest birthday my dearest akka."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn7s3TJBhxo/?hl=en

Over the last few years, Shruti is more seen in South-Indian language films, than in hindi. She was last seen in 'Laabam' (Tamil) with Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu.

Shruti also hits the limelight in recent years as she keeps on posting lovey-dovey pictures with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on social media handles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)