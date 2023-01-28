Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, on Saturday, treated the fans with some new adorable in-flight pictures of Taimur Ali Khan with his father.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "MY Turn....Says #timtim To sit on Abba's lap..." In the pictures, Taimur could be seen sitting on the lap of his father in casual outfits. Soon after Saba shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "how beautiful this boy, God save him," a fan commented.

View Saif Ali Khan With Taimur Here:

Another fan wrote, "Mashallah Gorgeous pic." "God bless," another fan commented. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and in 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur. Recently, Saba also dropped some adorable pictures of Saif and Kareena's younger son Jeh. Saba keeping posting family pictures on her social media handle from time to time.

From the black-and-white wedding frames of Sharmila (Tagore) and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Taimur's (Saif-Kareena's elder one) birthday party, Saba keeps her fans interested by allowing them a sneak peek into their famjam pictures. Saba is a jewellery designer by profession. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will be next seen in a Pan India film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.