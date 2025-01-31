Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Will Smith is blending nostalgia with fresh creativity in his latest music video for 'Beautiful Scars'.

The recently released track, featuring Big Sean and Obanga, also marks the release of Smith's upcoming album, 'Based on a True Story', set to debut in March.

This album will be Smith's first in over two decades, following a long hiatus since his last music project.

The music video for 'Beautiful Scars' takes a bold, Matrix-inspired direction, with Smith embodying Neo, the iconic character from the Matrix film series.

This transformation is particularly symbolic, considering Smith famously turned down the role of Neo in favour of starring in 'Wild Wild West'.

In a playful twist, Big Sean assumes the role of Morpheus in the video and presents Smith with a choice between two symbolic pills.

"Look, you've made some awesome career choices your whole life. There's only one you truly regret. Well, maybe two. But we're not gonna focus on that one," Sean quips, alluding to Smith's highly publicized Oscars slap incident from 2022.

Smith, unimpressed by the suggestion, responds, "That's messed up," before Sean presents the two pill options: "Blue pill: Everything remains the same and you get to move on with your life. Red pill: You get to go back and star in that movie that got away. The choice is yours."

In typical Smith fashion, he decides to humorously take both pills, prompting Sean to exclaim, "Whoa, s---. That wasn't even an option."

From there, the video cuts to an action-packed sequence featuring martial arts fights and high-octane gun battles, reflecting the epic nature of both the video and the track.

The song's synopsis, as per People magazine deals with "the pains of fame and learning from one's mistakes."

While fans initially speculated that Smith's 'Beautiful Scars' might signal his involvement in the Matrix franchise, People magazine confirms that he is not currently part of the upcoming Matrix reboot.

This new music video not only shows Smith revisiting his roots as an entertainer but also gives fans a glimpse of his upcoming album, 'Based on a True Story'.

The album will feature previously released singles like 'You Can Make It,' 'Work of Art,' and 'Tantrum,' featuring Joyner Lucas. (ANI)

