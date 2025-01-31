Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s divorce came as a shock to many. When the former couple announced their decision to end their 17-year relationship (four years of courtship and 13 years of marriage), it left fans stunned. While the two continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, the exact reason behind their separation has remained undisclosed. Now, in a candid interview with Yuvaa, Hrithik’s father, veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan, has shared his perspective on their divorce. Addressing the topic, he stated, “Unki misunderstanding hui hai.” Sussanne Khan Opens Up About Her Equation With Hrithik Roshan Post Divorce.

Just a week before their 13th wedding anniversary, on December 13, 2013, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their separation. Nearly a year later, on November 1, 2014, their divorce was finalised at the family court in Mumbai. When asked about his son’s divorce and Sussanne’s bond with the Roshan family, Rakesh Roshan expressed that she remains an integral part of their lives. “Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne. Unki misunderstanding hui hai, unka pyaar hua hai, that they have to solve (They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it). For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house for us,” he shared. Hrithik Roshan Opens Up on His Relation with Ex Sussanne Khan: ‘Two People Can Be Separated but Still Stand United as a Family’.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 20, 2000. Despite their separation, they have always maintained an amicable relationship. As for their current personal lives, Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

