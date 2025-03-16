Washington DC [US], March 16 (ANI): Fans of Will Smith's songs are in for a treat as their favourite actor and singer has announced the release date of his album 'Based on a True Story'. It marks the return of Will's music album after 20 years since his last release album titled 'Lost and Found', reported Deadline.

The 'King Richard' actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of his album.

"Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all," Smith wrote on Instagram, alongside a number of promotional photos for the album, as well as the full tracklist. The 14-track album features previously released singles 'First Love,' 'Beautiful Scars,' 'TANTRUM,' 'Work of Art,' and 'You Can Make It,' as well as collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross.

More mysteriously, the attached album art also suggests that this installment might only be the first part of an anthology, with the subtitle Season 1: R.I.T.W. The singer-actor has not revealed the full form of the abbreviation yet.

According to Deadline, Smith got his start as part of the '80s rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, which broke out with the 1988 sophomore album He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper.

The songs 'Parents Just Don't Understand' and 'A Nightmare on My Street.' were massive hits in the album. After Smith began his run starring on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990, the duo had their biggest hit with 'Summertime,' which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, reported Deadline.

After three more studio sets with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Smith went solo and scored with the smash debut set Big Willie Style, which arrived a year-plus after Independence Day made him a movie star.

The album spawned the first of his two chart-topping singles, "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," and went on to sell more than 9 million copies in the U.S. alone, according to Deadline

He also hit No. 1 with 'Wild Wild West,' the title track from his 1999 movie, and went on to release the albums Willennium in 1999 and Born to Reign in 2002.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of Will Smith's album. (ANI)

