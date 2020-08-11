Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): As Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez rings in her 35th birthday on Tuesday, her friends from the industry showered birthday wishes to the actor over social media to make the day special.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Rampal, among many others extended sweet birthday wishes to the 'Aladdin' actor.

Evergreen actor Madhuri reminisced a memory with Fernandez and shared a picture on Twitter. Along with the snap, the 'Devdas' actor sent, "Happiest birthday wishes to the cutest @Asli_JacquelineMay you keep winning everyone's hearts with your vivacious energy. Big hug and lots of love."

By posting a glamorous picture of the 'Race 3' actor, Anushka extended birthday wishes to Fernandez on Instagram story. She wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine, wishing you love, peace and clarity always."

Jacqueline's 'Dishoom' co-star Varun shared an adorable throwback picture with her on the Instagram story and extended the birthday wishes. In the picture, Varun is seen holding Jacqueline in his arms. The duo looks absolutely adorable together.

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the birthday girl and extended the birthday greetings on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @Asli_Jacqueline! May you always keep smiling like this! Wishing you all the happiness, health & success!!"

Jacqueline's 'A Gentleman' co-star Sidharth Malhotra shared on his Instagram story a picture with the actor. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy bday Jac! More love, life, laughter, big hug."

Taapsee Pannu also shared a quirky picture with Jacqueline on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday my lime in water partner!"

"Happy Birthday to the ever-smiling n shining Jackie. Wish you happiness, sexiness and smiles always. Muaah #Happybirthday @jacquelinef143," wrote Preity Zinta in an Instagram post as she extended birthday wished to Fernandez with a refreshing picture. (ANI)

