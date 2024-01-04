Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday said "Merry Christmas" turned out to be a special film as it gave her a chance to work with ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and also step out of her comfort zone.

Working with Raghavan, the director of critical hits "Ek Hasina Thi", "Johnny Gaddar", "Badlapur" and "Andhadhun", was always on Kaif's "bucket list", the actor said at a press conference here.

"For me, working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my bucket list to do and he's been one of my favourite directors. When I heard the story, I was in awe that I was going to get to work with him in a story like this which was so incredible.

"And also it was right for me, that's why sir and I came together for this film. He must have also seen that in the character," the 40-year-old actor said.

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, "Merry Christmas" is set over the course of one night and follows the story of two strangers.

Kaif said she started the project with an "open mind" as she knew that the movie will turn out to be a different experience for her as a creative person.

"It's a different language, it has a different pace and rhythm. For me, to enter this world that is Sriram Raghavan's world, what I need to do is to have an open mind," she said.

The "Tiger 3" star revealed that Raghavan gave her a narration of the story and then told her to build a backstory for her character Mariya.

"He asked me to write Mariya's back story, like where she was, what drove her to become the way she is and what had happened in her life. So, that whole process was extremely helpful. We worked really hard before coming on set.

"I did a lot of workshops with a few different people. Sriram sir has a workshop with us as well. So I enjoyed this kind of a process, it's not all the time that you get to rehearse the scenes with your co-actor and to be able to do that over a few days, so, for me this was a really fulfilling experience," she added.

Kaif said she was also excited to collaborate with Sethupati, known for delivering critically-lauded performances in movies such as "Vikram Vedha", "Super Deluxe" and "96".

"The minute Vijay sir started speaking about a scene, it was fascinating for me. I just thought that this is the person who views things in such a unique way," she said.

"Sriram sir has a very unique take on everything he does, it's the way he sees stories, the way he sees people. It was just about us coming together and finding our rhythm and finding our own way of working and bringing the script to life on film," she added.

Kaif said she is always open to newer challenges and believes an actor should be fearless with their choices.

"You can feel nervous or a little fearful when you step out of the zone of a large commercial entertainer. But, I think, the solution for that is you be fearless and overcome that fear because the experience is really incredible for an actor.

"It is an important thing for my growth as an actor and as a performer. So you feel the fear and feel the nerves, that's good, let that drive you and give every film your heart and soul, that's what I try to do," the actor said when asked if she fears stepping out of the commercial zone and doing a content driven film.

Kaif said she personally enjoys acting in both commercial entertainers and unique content-driven movies like "Merry Christmas", a story that drew her instantly.

"As an actor, you are looking to tell a story and be a part of a story that is really interesting. And for me, 'Merry Christmas' ticked all the boxes. It was really a unique journey, a unique story about two fascinating characters. The minute I heard it, I was hooked.

"There are high octane action films which is wonderful, it is a certain type of cinema. But there are also intimate and unique stories to be told and that story has to be told at a scale that is suitable to that particular story. For an actor to be able to do both is what we are supposed to be doing and it's what I personally enjoy doing."

"Merry Christmas", produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, is set to be released in theatres on January 12.

