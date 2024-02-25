Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam's action political thriller film 'Article 370' has been banned in the Gulf countries.

While 'Article 370' has been riding high on success at the domestic and overseas box office, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike, the ban in the Gulf is another dampener on the Hindi film industry, as it deprives audiences in the region of the opportunity to experience an Indian cinematic offering, which has been widely lauded.

The film primarily explores universal human experiences within the framework of a complex socio-political landscape. Themes of identity, struggle, and resilience resonate deeply throughout the narrative as it delves into the aspirations and challenges faced by individuals amidst turbulent times, fostering understanding and dialogue in the process.

The ban in Gulf countries comes as a surprise, particularly considering the region's thriving tourism industry and the continued presence of Indian movies being filmed there. The disparity between Bollywood's contribution to the Gulf's entertainment industry and the lack of access to Indian films in its theatres is glaring. While Indian cinema enjoys a dedicated fan base in the region, the absence of films like 'Article 370' emphasizes a concerning trend of censorship and limited cultural exchange, as per a statement.

As the global film industry continues to grapple with issues of censorship and accessibility, prioritizing dialogue and collaboration in order to foster a more inclusive and vibrant cinematic landscape seems to be the need of the hour.

Earlier Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action thriller 'Fighter' denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE.

In the film, Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to 'Article 370' film while he was addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information."

Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami took to Instagram and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! "

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar. (ANI)

