Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani debuted in theatres today (February 23) and it has received positive response from critics. From the stellar performances to the gripping narrative, Article 370 has been hailed as a ‘hard-hitting’ political film. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on this political drama: Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Film Is Intense and Impactful!

News18.com – Article 370 might not be as crisp and slick as Uri: The Surgical Strike but it still manages to leave a mark. The hard-hitting prologue by Ajay Devgn perfectly sets the tone of the film at the outset. Article 370 has been shot in some real locations that imparts a lot of authenticity to the narrative.

Hindustan Times – The film never resorts to a jingoistic narrative or even slight undertones, neither it tries to enter the propaganda zone. It sticks to stating facts as and when they happened, backed by meticulous and exceptional research, and that's where it truly wins.

India Today – Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' is a well-made film but will test your patience with its run-time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Crawling slower than a tortoise, the film wakes up only in the latter half and dashes like a hare towards the finish line with paced drama but with predictable twists.

Film Companion – With a runtime of two hours and 40 minutes, Article 370 is a long film about a long game. It teeters between an unabashed adoration of a particular brand of political power and a commitment to delivering an entertaining political drama. The balance is a difficult one to achieve, but in its first half, Article 370 almost manages it. When Article 370 works, it’s not because of its politics, but because of the slick filmmaking.

The Hindu – The idea of two women, in control of their emotions, leading the charge is interesting. And, Yami and Priyamani — as the determined deputy secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office —consistently deliver the goods.

