Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): After enthralling audience with her thriller 'A Thursday', actor Yami Gautam is now set to entertain you all with another nail-biting performance in 'Lost'.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, 'Lost' also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Tushar Pandey and Pia Bajpiee in key roles.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which has taken the audience's curiosity levels one notch higher.

As seen in the trailer, Yami plays a dynamic crime reporter who is on a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist played by Tushar Pandey. Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna and Pia Bajpiee enact pivotal roles in this captivating emotional thriller. The movie showcases a battle between what's right versus what's the ultimate truth and it represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy and integrity.

Sharing her experience working in the film, Yami said, "I am excited that the film is finally releasing, and the audiences will get to see a character which is so close to my heart. It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity! The movie represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy while raising the right questions. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film."

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, too, talked about the film.

He said, "True life events inspire me to tell different stories and LOST was conceptualized the same way. The movie will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings. I am extremely happy with the performances of all my actors Pankaj Kapoor ji, Pia Bajpayee, Rahul Khanna, Tushar Pandey and of course Yami Gautam. Yami has portrayed the character of an investigative journalist with a lot of modesty. In fact, portrayal of all characters in the film have been extremely authentic and credible. I am very glad that Zee Studios, Namah Pictures, Sam Fernandes, Indrani Mukherjee and ZEE5 have come together to showcase the journey of a crime report with the hope that audience will realise that everything heard or seen is not always the truth. We can't wait to see audiences' reaction to the film."

'LOST' will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on 16th February. (ANI)

