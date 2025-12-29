New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Indian cinema has once again proven its box-office might in 2025, delivering a string of massive blockbusters that continued the trend set in previous years by Jawaan, Pathaan, Animal and others. Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2025: Dharmendra, Zubeen Garg, Asrani and Other Irreplaceable Icons of Bollywood.

From grand period dramas such as Chhaava to the latest crowd-puller Dhurandhar, filmmakers and actors across industries have offered audiences a memorable cinematic experience this year.

Bollywood Ends 2025 on a High as Ranveer Singh Starrer Sets New Box Office Milestones

As 2025 draws to a close with just a few days remaining, here's a look at some of the biggest blockbuster films that dominated the box office this year.

Dhurandhar

This Ranveer Singh starrer movie is creating records at the box office, offering a perfect closure for Bollywood in 2025. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars an ensemble cast of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, with Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The film was released on December 5 and is still running in theatres.

According to trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, the film's domestic collection currently stands at Rs 730.70 crore, as shared on his Instagram. The second part of the movie is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Chhaava

Despite the less decorated filmography of this year, 2025 began with a suprised entry of Vicky Kaushal's period drama Chhaava which shattered numerous box office records. It was directed by Laxman Utekar and starred Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It was the first blockbuster of this year.

The film revolved around the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and his courage in defending his faith and country.

According to trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, the film earned over Rs 500 crore during its box office run, joining the blockbusters such as Pushpa 2, Jawan, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Baahubali 2, and Animal. The actor will be next seen in the film Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

It was one of this year's most anticipated releases, and it didn't disappoint its fans. Directed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty.

Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.

According to Hombale Films, the film's official production house, Kantara Chapter 1 earned over Rs 700 crore at the box office. The movie was praised by critics for its cohesive storytelling and stunning visuals. Rishab Shetty's performance was widely praised by cinemagoers, which contributed to the film's success.

Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara was one of the most surprising blockbusters of 2025. It was a romantic drama which was directed by Mohit Suri. The movie marked Ahaan Panday's acting debut and first lead role for Aneet Padda.

According to trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, the movie earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide. The film narrates a romantic tale of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Ahaan played the role of a rock star in the movie. The film created buzz in the entertainment industry after its release, with the over-the-top response from the viewers, as many were reportedly spotted crying in theatres after watching the movie.

Mahavatar Narsimha

This animated film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu.

Mahavatar Narsimha focuses on Lord Narasimha, the half-man and half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu. Written and directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha has resonated with viewers across all age groups, with positive responses pouring in on social media.

Despite being an animated film, which often struggles at the Indian box office, Mahavatar Narsimha has shattered box-office records.

According to Hombale Films, the film earned over Rs 100 crore at the global box office after 10 days of its theatrical release in India.

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

Priyadarshan's daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshan, shone bright in this superhero movie. In Lokah, actor Sandy plays the role of the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, and is reported to have delivered a controversial dialogue that allegedly targets Bengaluru city and its women in the film.

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy also play prominent roles in the movie.

Lokah Chapter 1 was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. The film has garnered praise from critics and viewers after its release. The film earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide, accoridng to Wayfarer Films' Instagram handle.

Many movies amassed high box office totals but didn't reach blockbuster status. It includes Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2 and Sankrathiki Vasthunam among others. Year-Ender 2025: From Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ to Honey Trehan’s ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, 9 Best Hindi Films of the Year and Where To Watch Them Online.

The cinemagoers are now eagerly waiting for some of the highly anticipated movies like Toxic, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Love And War, Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan and Sunny Deol's Border 2 and others.