Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): YouTuber and former host of the comedy talk show 'The Grace Helbig Show', Grace Helbig, on Monday, revealed being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Helbig dropped a video which she captioned, "About a month ago I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I know, I'm shocked too but I'm doing okay! It's been a whirlwind but I wanted to let you in on the secret. Get your lumps checked! And look at me go, finally using my boobs for attention on the internet. "

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, calling the news both "shocking" and "surreal," Helbig said: "From every doctor or medical professional or person who has any knowledge about cancer they have said it's super treatable, highly beatable. We're going for cure not remission here. Which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good."

Helbig learned of the diagnosis after noticing a lump in her left breast and reluctantly told her gynaecologist about it during her annual exam, as per Deadline.

"I had sort of noticed a weird lump in my left breast, but I really had to like talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment because I thought I was just a stupid little girl that didn't know how girl bodies worked," she said. "Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her because she also thought it was abnormal."

She revealed that she will undergo six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and then hormonal therapy, all of which she described as a "very clear treatment plan."

Helbig is known for her YouTube channel 'It's Grace,' which has more than 2.6 million subscribers. On television, she recently hosted 'The Grace Helbig Show,' a late-night comedy talk show that ran for one season in 2015, reported Deadline.

On Instagram, she has 1.3 million followers. (ANI)

