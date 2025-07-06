Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): British singer Zayn Malik appears to have addressed the racism he faced during his 'One Direction' days in his recent rap song, according to People.

The 32-year-old, on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share a preview of his new rap song titled "Fuchsia Sea," which appeared to touch on his personal experiences, including the racism he says he faced while being a part of One Direction.

Also Read | 'You Should Definitely Talk About It': Rajkummar Rao Speaks Out on Hindi Film Actors Silence Over Hindi-Marathi Row and Other Pressing Issues.

"Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation? 'Cause I have been conscious of every connotation," Malik recites in the song snippet.

"And while they concentrate on their elevation, I've got a round trip to the constellation / I'm a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, 'cause I worked hard in a White band, and they still laughed at the Asian," the lyrics further read.

Also Read | Here's a Big Twist in 'Panchayat Season 5', Neena Gupta Says 'Script Leak Ho Gayi'.

The lyrics were posted by Malik on his Instagram Stories, and he assured fans that the song would be "coming soon."

According to People, the musical preview about his new music comes months after Zayn marked the 10th anniversary of his exit from One Direction. During a concert in Mexico City in March, he performed "Night Changes," a hit song from One Direction's 2014 album Four.

"It's the first time I've sung that song in 10 years," he told the crowd, adding, "Thank you, that was f------ amazing. I almost cried."

Zayn was part of the original One Direction lineup with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and the late singer Liam Payne. The group was formed on The X Factor UK in 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest boy bands in the world. In 2015, Zayn announced his departure, saying he wanted time away from fame to live a normal life.

In March 2015, Malik took to his Facebook page to announce that he was leaving. "I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band," he said.

"I'd like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart," he continued. "I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry, and Niall." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)