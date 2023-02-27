Queen of red carpets Zendaya is back with yet another spectacular look!

Zendaya mesmerized everyone on the red carpet of the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink Valentino evening gown. The custom Valentino silk duchess pink evening gown was adorned with 190 roses in duchess silk doubled with silk faille. SAG Awards 2023: Zendaya, Cate Blanchett & Other Celebs Who Made it To Our Best-Dressed List!

She paired her beautiful gown with a Bulgari diamond necklace and a bracelet.

As far as her makeup and hair are concerned, Zendaya sported a 60s-era look - side parted, soft-curled hair, lip gloss, and a pink-toned eyeshadow highlighted her look. Zendaya was nominated in the 'outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series category for her role in Euphoria.

Last month, she bagged the award for 'Best Actress in a Drama Series' for 'Euphoria' at the 28th Critics' Choice Award. NAACP 2023: Zendaya Grabs Attention at Award Ceremony in Green- Black Bustier Neckline Versace Gown and Sharp Pumps (Watch Video).

Zendaya's Red Carpet Look at SAG Awards 2023

zendaya in valentino at the sag awards 🌸 pic.twitter.com/ZK99i2hwM5 — DUDA (@saintdemie) February 26, 2023

For portraying 'Rue' in Euphoria, Zendaya has already bagged two Emmy Awards (2020, 2022). She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at that time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category in the Emmy, following Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder. Euphoria is an American teen drama television series based on Israeli miniseries of the same name. It was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

