Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Singer Zubeen Garg says he is back home and "ready to start work" following hospitalisation earlier this week.

The singer, best known for the chartbuster "Ya Ali" from the 2006 film "Gangster", was admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday after he fell down and became unconscious at a resort in Assam.

Also Read | Ozzy Osbourne Talks About Daughter Kelly Osbourne’s Pregnancy, Says ‘She’s Big and Beautiful’.

Garg, 52, took to Instagram late Saturday night and updated fans about his health.

"I am back home and ready to start work," he wrote.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri on The Kashmir Files: Faced Criticism Which Steven Spielberg Hasn’t.

Apart from singing and composing music for several films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi, Garg has also directed and starred in many Assamese films such as "Kanchanjunga", "Mission China" and "Mon Jai" among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)