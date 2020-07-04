Los Angeles, Jul 4 (PTI) Actor Clark Gregg and his wife Jennifer Grey have called it quits after being married for close to two decades.

Gregg, best known for playing Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), had tied the knot with the "Dirty Dancing" star in 2001.

Also Read | Maidaan Gets A New Release Date! Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama To Hit The Screens On August 13, 2021.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Friday, the couple said they will always remain a "family who loves, values and cares for each other".

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised. - Jennifer and Clark. P.S. totally crying as we post this," the couple said.

Also Read | Confirmed! Ajay Devgn to Produce a Film on Galwan Valley Clash (Read Details).

The 58-year-old actor started dating Grey, 60, in the summer of 2000 and got married the following year at Martha's Vineyard during a ceremony attended by many celebrities.

They share a daughter, 18-year-old Stella Gregg. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)