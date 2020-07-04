The official announcement is here! Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to produce a film on Galwan Valley Clash. This upcoming flick is based on the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. This film will be produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP. The makers have also clarified that the cast for this untitled project is yet to be finalised. Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney +Hotstar: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Look Intense In The Indo-Pak War Movie Posters (View Pics).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share this big news. He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash... The film - not titled yet - will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film.” The announcement is coming right a day after PM Narendra Modi’s visit Hall Of Fame Museum in Ladakh. PM Narendra Modi Visits Hall of Fame Museum in Ladakh, Pays Tribute to Soldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash.

Film On Galwan Valley Clash

The clash took place in the moonlight on June 15 in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. The brutal face-off resulted in death of 20 Indian army men. Ajay Devgn had tweeted on June 17, “Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat Folded handsRIP Brave Hearts Folded handsFolded hands My thoughts are with your families during this hour. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy.”

