Los Angeles, Jun 30 (PTI) Actor Eric Roberts and newcomer Jequan Jackson will star in upcoming drama movie "No More Goodbyes".

The film will be directed by James Ganiere from a script by Rebekah Ganiere, according to Deadline.

The story is about sixteen-year-old Mark (Jackson) who, after his foster mother dies, goes on the run with his foster brother Tristan, a young boy with Autism and PTSD in order for them to stay together and not become separated by the system.

However, Mark finds out that keeping him and his brother together is going to be harder than it looks. They must rely on each other and a gruff stranger, a retired military veteran named Stan, seeking his own redemption, in an effort to keep their family from being torn apart and the truth from being discovered.

The movie will also feature Tom Nowicki, Miriam A. Hyman, Sal Velez Jr, Michael Patrick Lanem, Petri Byrd, Stacy Haiduk, Ethan McDowell, Zuri Starks, Sunday Curry and Starletta DuPois.

James and Rebekah will produce the movie through their banner Rio Vista Universal.

Roberts is best known for starring in movies such as "The Dark Knight" (2008), "The Expendables" (2010) and "Inherent Vice" (2014).

Jackson has starred in shows like "FBI" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". PTI

