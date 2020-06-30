Kylie Jenner has been setting the temperature soaring on Instagram, one picture at a time. The young hottie has been experimenting with her hair colour and looks during quarantine. Of course, all of that is posted on her social media accounts. The recent one is super sexy to the core. Kylie surprised her fans in one of her hottest looks flaunting her trendy bra. Kylie Jenner Looks Super Hot in a Racy Gucci Bra and Blonde Hair! (View Pics).

She wore a baby pink embellished caged bra. To match this, she wore a pale pink wig, that absolutely suited her so well. It always does, right? She perfected her winged eye look and opted for a glossy nude lip shade and a bit of blush on cheeks. Also, one cannot not see those sparkling rings on her hand. Check out the posts from this series.

Hottie-Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram can you guess my favorite color A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jun 29, 2020 at 11:21am PDT

Here's Another Post

View this post on Instagram 💗✨ A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jun 28, 2020 at 6:09pm PDT

Kylie has been busy in her cosmetic business even amid the pandemic. She recently collaborated with sister Kendall Jenner for a range of cosmetics. She also shelled out her own range of face masks with her name inscribed on them for sale. Well, that's how you quarantine the K family way! For now, Kylie is focused on wowing her fans with the sultriest of her snaps and let her be!

