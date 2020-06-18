Entertenment News | 'Guardians 3' Will Probably Be the Last One in the Series: James Gunn

Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) Filmmaker James Gunn has reiterated that the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" will its final installment in the film franchise.

In a recent Q&A with fans via Instagram Stories, the director was asked whether there was a possibility that the series set in Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a potential fourth part.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Has a Super Scare! Bomb Search Conducted at the Superstar's House After an Anonymous Call (Read Details).

To which Gunn replied, "It's probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team. But you never know!"

The Guardians currently consist of Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic Makes A Cheesy Confession To Baby Daddy Hardik Pandya, Says 'You Will Forever Be My Always' (View Post).

In 2018, Gunn said the third part will end current iteration of the team.

"Well, I mean Vol 3 will end this iteration of the Guardians and complete the story of the three films," he wrote then. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)