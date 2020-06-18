Rajinikanth Has a Super Scare! Bomb Search Conducted at the Superstar’s House After an Anonymous Call (Read Details)

As per a local news channel in Chennai, a bomb threat was issued to Rajinikanth. Reportedly, an unidentified person dialled to the police control room and informed that a bomb has been planted at Thalaiva's house at Greams Road. As soon as this news reached the police, they rushed to the superstar's house with sniffer dogs and bomb detectors and checked the entire house. However, as per reports, after searching the entire house, the police found out that it was a hoax call. Rajinikanth Summoned by Commission Probing 2018 Tuticorin Firing Incident For 'Anti-Social Elements' Remark.

Now, the police are looking into the matter and also trying to find out who the anonymous caller was. Also, as soon as the news flashed on local television channels, fans in hundreds gathered outside the megastar's residence, reports suggest. Fans online also showed concerned towards this news. Check out a fan's tweet on the same below. Rajinikanth Meets Injured Anti-Sterlite Protestors in Thoothukudi Hospital.

See Here:

#Rajinikanth how did he get such bomb threats from unknown stranger? I couldn't understand he's leading his own silent life without disturbing others even his neighbors,someone wanted create unrest in Tamil nadu for their cheap gain.God is always looking after our Rajini sir. — Venky (@venkatathirira1) June 18, 2020

It's really a sigh of relief to know that Rajinikanth and family are safe and the bomb threat was just a hoax. Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar was last seen on the silverscreen in AR Murugadoss helmed Darbar which saw Nayanthara opposite the star. His next flick is Siva's Annaatthe. Stay tuned!

