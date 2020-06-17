Entertenment News | 'Harry Potter' Actor Jessie Cave Expecting Third Child

London, Jun 17 (PTI) Actor Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince", is set to welcome her third child with boyfriend, musician Alfie Brown.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.

"Oops I did it again," Cave captioned her picture showing off her baby bump.

Brown, 29, gave an update on his social media with a photo of the baby scan and feet of the couple's other children, captioning it: "I'm very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy."

The couple, who rekindled their relationship after nearly three years of living apart earlier this year, share son Donnie, five, and daughter Margot, three.

Last month, Cave's "Harry Potter" co-star Rupert Grint also welcomed his first child, a daughter, with longtime girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome.

