K-Pop Star Yohan Passes Away at 28, His Last Instagram Post Revealed He Wanted To Travel

It is a terrible, terrible year that is witnessing the departure of young hearts. K-Pop star Yohan passed away at the age 28 on June 16. His family, friends and fans are in disbelief about his sudden demise. The reason for his death is yet unknown as the family of the TST band member requested for it to be private. Kim Jeong-hwan became a part of the band that was formerly known as Top Secret back in 2017. What K-Pop Stans Means And How BTS Army is Helping in Trending their #BlackLivesMatter Campaign Using Memes and Tweets!.

His last Instagram post was uploaded on May 31 where he revealed that he wanted to travel. He posted a few throwback pictures of him from his travel diaries. The fans posted comments asking about his well-being and also posted condolence messages after the news was revealed by SPOTV. Here is his last post.

Yohan's Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram 여행가고 싶다✈ A post shared by 김요한 (@yohanee0416) on May 31, 2020 at 2:32am PDT

The band's agency, KJ Music Entertainment released an official statement that reads, "Hello. This is TST's label, KJ Music Entertainment.We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting." We hope that the late icon's family gets strength to cope up with the personal loss. RIP Yohan.

