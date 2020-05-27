Entertenment News | James Mangold Will Direct 'Indiana Jones 5', Confirms Producer Frank Marshall

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 27 (PTI) Veteran producer Frank Marshall has confirmed that filmmaker James Mangold will be directing the next installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise.

It was reported in February that filmmaker Steven Spielberg has vacated the director's chair of "Indiana Jones 5" with Mangold, who most recently directed the Oscar-nominated feature "Ford vs Ferrari, in discussions to take over.

In an interview with Collider, Marshall, who produced all the four previous films in the franchise, explained why Mangold is the ideal director for the fifth part.

"His love of the franchise. He's a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time," the producer said.

However, Spielberg will remain as a hands-on producer on the fifth chapter. "Steven is staying on as a producer, so we've got the best of everything," Marshall said.

"Indiana Jones 5", which will see veteran actor Harrison Ford returning as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer, was originally announced three years ago and has gone through various delays since then.

Spielberg and Ford had kickstarted the franchise with 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark". The movie spawned three sequels -- "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984), "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989) and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008).

