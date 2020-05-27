Priyanka Chopra Shares Her 'Zoom Meeting Look' and We Love How It's the Perfect Balance Of Business and Casual! (View Pic)

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has changed many things and one of the biggest has surely been our virtual presence. With everyone stuck at home amid lockdown and following social distancing guidelines, social media has been a saviour to keep us connected to the outside world. With everything happening virtually now from concerts and talk shows to weddings, there's one question we bet that's been on your mind. How to dress perfectly for a virtual event? Well, luckily celebs are always there to give us some fashion inspirations and Priyanka Chopra recently did just that. The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself contemplating if they're good for a "Zoom (call) look". Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Pics on Instagram from Their First Date!

The actress is seen sporting an off white jacket along with a peach corset inside and a pair of loose, white pants. We loved how PeeCee kept it the perfect balance between going all business and casual. Sharing the amazing pictures where she is seen giving an expression that suggests her contemplation over the look, she wrote, "Zoom meeting lewk!" The post was loved by Never Have I Ever showrunner, Mindy Kaling who commented saying, "I'm dead, Pri." Priyanka Chopra Reveals the First Thing Nick Jonas Said to Her During His Proposal Was How Much He Loved Her Ambitious Nature.

Check Out the Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram Zoom meeting lewk! ✅😂 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 26, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Recently, Priyanka also shared an adorable picture of her and husband Nick Jonas from their first date. Priyanka and Nick had been out for a game and recalling their date from two years ago, the actress wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas." Commenting on this post, Nick also left an adorable comment as he wrote, "Best two years of my life. I love you."