Los Angeles, Jun 30 (PTI) Actors Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson and Tommy Dorfman are part of the cast of Freeform's upcoming romantic series "Love in the Time of Corona".

The love story, which is set against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will premiere on the network in August.

Also Read | Anne Hathway Wants More Representation of Mental Health in Art as Hugh Jackman Praises Her Modern Love Episode About Bipolar Disorder.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming series will follow four interwoven stories about the search for love and connection during quarantine.

Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows, and L Scott Caldwell also round the cast, with Charlie Robinson as guest star.

Also Read | Ben Aldridge's Moment of Pride is Painted in Rainbow Colours! The 'Fleabag' Actor Comes Out.

The four-part limited series comes from Good Trouble executive producers Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani and Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger.

Real-life couple Odom Jr and Robinson are also attached to executive produce. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)