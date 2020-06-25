Los Angeles, Jun 25 (PTI) A new miniseries on iconic writer Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel "The Phantom of the Opera" is being developed by French production company Gaumont.

The banner is best known for producing Netflix's true crime series "Narcos" as well as "F Is For Family", according to Deadline.

Gaumont's UK unit is working with writer Anthony Horowitz on the six-episode series.

It will reimagine Leroux's gothic story about a disfigured composer, who lives in the depths of the Paris Opera House and falls for singer Christine Daae with tragic consequences.

The show will be based on the original novel, rather than Andrew Lloyd Webber's critically-acclaimed 1986 musical adaptation.

A 2004 film, inspired by Webber's take, was directed by the late Joel Schumacher with actor Gerard Butler in the title role. It also featured Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson, Minnie Driver, and Jennifer Ellison.

