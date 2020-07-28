Los Angeles, Jul 28 (PTI) Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has set up an interview series at streaming platform Apple TV Plus.

Titled “The Oprah Conversation”, the show will debut on the streaming service on July 30, reported Variety.

Also Read | BLACKPINK To Collaborate With Selena Gomez? Netizens Support The Singer After BLINKS Troll Her.

The series will feature discussions with “today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft.”

For the first episode titled “How to Be an Antiracist”, Winfrey will be joined by author/professor Ibram X Kendi to speak with white readers confronting their own racism.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Aju Varghese Wish Mollywood's Hunk On His Special Day! (View Posts).

Guests in subsequent episodes will include Emmanuel Acho, host of video series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

This marks the third show that Winfrey is hosting for Apple TV Plus, after “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah's Book Club.” PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)