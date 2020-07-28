Superstar Mammootty and Sulfath’ son, Mollywood’s hunk, Dulquer Salmaan, celebrates his 34th birthday today. The actor who is known for his works in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries as well, has been showered with tons of love and wishes on the occasion of his birthday across social media platforms. Several celebs took to Twitter to extend their heartfelt wishes to Dulquer aka DQ on this occasion of his 34th birthday. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Talented Actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a pic in which he is seen giving Dulquer Salmaan a slice of his birthday cake. The handsome hunks are seen posing along with their wives, Supriya and Amaal, respectively. Actor Aju Varghese and actress Saniya Iyappan have also extended birthday wishes to Dulquer on Twitter. Checkout the posts below: Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Twitterati Showers Love On DQ While Lauding His Talent!

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town! ❤️🤗 @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/uwAwMDHtBe — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 27, 2020

With The Birthday Boy

Aju Varghese

Wishing dear @dulQuer a happy birthday.. lots of lots of Peace, Happiness, Success & Health..#HappyBirthdayDULQUER pic.twitter.com/onHJ5Sc1qP — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) July 27, 2020

Saniya Iyappan

There are many fans who have also wished Dulquer Salmaan across social media platforms by sharing thoughtful posts and stills of him from his films. DQ who made his debut with action drama Second Show in 2012, has a huge fan base across the country. Besides being known for his brilliant acting skills, DQ is also considered as a fashion icon. On the work front, he will next be seen in Vaan, Kurup and Hey Sinamika.

