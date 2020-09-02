Los Angeles, Sep 2 (PTI) "True Blood" star Stephen Moyer has set "Mobius" as his second feature directing venture.

Based on the short story "Life on the Mobius Strip", the TriStar Pictures project is billed as a musical love story with cosmic reach.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Janna Levin penned and performed the story for The Moth in collaboration with the World Science Festival, and it was later published as the opening piece in the show's anthology, "The Moth: 50 True Stories".

A true story, the short follows Levin, a renowned American cosmologist, and British musician, Warren Malone, and their unexpected relationship, which forces them to confront issues of class, culture and the powerful connection between science and art.

Tom Dean is set to adapt the short for the screen.

Lynda Obst of "Interstellar" fame will back the film with "Magic Mike" producer Nick Wechsler. Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for Tristar.

Moyer, who began his directing career by helming several episodes of the hit HBO series "True Blood", made his feature directing debut with the 2018 drama "The Parting Glass". PTI

