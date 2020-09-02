Back when SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had begun shooting, it was reported that actor Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan Sodhi in the show had marked his exit. This was followed by news of how actress Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi had also made her exit from the show. The actors were replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayna Fozdar respectively. But there have been instances where the replacements were not being stomached by some ardent fans of the show who took to social media to troll them. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Coming out in support of the new members of the TMKOC family, actress Jennifer Mistry, who plays Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show, welcomed Balvinder and Sunayana and also asked fans to welcome them with open arms and without judgements. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Neha Mehta Pens An Emotional Farewell Note, Writes 'I Am Forever Thankful for the Beautiful Career I've Had'.

The current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is focusing on Gokuldham society's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. After residents do not come out to support secretary Bhide with celebrations during the pandemic, he backs out and Tapu Sena steps in to organise the Ganpati festivities in the society. They bring in Bappa with great enthusiasm and the members decide to maintain social distancing norms by doing Bappa's aarti one by one.

