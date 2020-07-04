New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall in the next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Loharu, Mahendargarh, Narnaul, Bijnaur, Meerut, Sambhal, Chandausi, Narora and Sahaswan during the next two hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

Few parts of Gujarat, as well as Delhi, are also likely to be battered by heavy rains today.

The MeT department has further predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Strong winds are also very likely over south-west, west-central and east-central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra coast and very likely over central Bay of Bengal.

The Met Department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea over these areas. (ANI)

