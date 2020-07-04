We cannot talk about the new and reformed reputation that India has without mentioning Swami Vivekananda. The notable Hindu monk played a crucial role in introducing the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. His death, on July 4, 1902, therefore left the world heavy-hearted. Every year, on Swami Vivekananda's death anniversary or punyatithi, people often go back to remember and revere his teachings. As we celebrate Swami Vivekananda 118th Death Anniversary, we have compiled some of the best Swami Vivekananda quotes, thoughts and teachings of the Hindu monk that you can share with your friends and family as WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status Pictures.

Swami Vivekananda played a key role in raising interfaith awareness, bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century. He also helped India in its fight for independence from the British Raj by contributing to the concept of Indian nationalism. His most famous speech is that he delivered at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893, where he began his address with "Sisters and brothers of America ...".

Swami Vivekananda's thoughts and ideologies were shaped mainly by his guru, Ramakrishna. As we remember the key contributions made by the great Indian monk, here are some of the best Swami Vivekananda quotes, thoughts and teachings of the Hindu monk that you can share with your friends and family as WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status Pictures.

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: You Have to Grow From the Inside Out. None Can Teach You, None Can Make You Spiritual. There Is No Other Teacher but Your Own Soul.

Swami Vivekananda death anniversary (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: We Are What Our Thoughts Have Made Us; So Take Care About What You Think. Words Are Secondary. Thoughts Live; They Travel Far.

Swami Vivekananda (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: All Differences in This World Are of Degree, and Not of Kind, Because Oneness Is the Secret of Everything.

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: We Are What Our Thoughts Have Made Us; So Take Care About What You Think. Words Are Secondary. Thoughts Live; They Travel Far.

Photo Credits: Blingee

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: If Money Help a Man to Do Good to Others, It Is of Some Value; but if Not, It Is Simply a Mass of Evil, and the Sooner It Is Got Rid of, the Better.

Swami Vivekananda Slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Swami Vivekananda Quote Reads: You Cannot Believe in God Until You Believe in Yourself.

Born as Narendranath Datta, Swami Vivekananda's teachings have played a key role in our life. His birthday is commemorated as National Youth Day in India, and even today people continue to look up to his ideologies to help them find a way. As we battle through one of the most challenging times in our life, we hope that his teachings once again help us through these trying times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).