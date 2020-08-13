New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of Most places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Nodal, Panipat, Baraut Kama, Kurukshetra, Shamli, Sambhal, Chandausi, Sahaswan, Narora, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Chandpur, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Matanhail, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Bijnor, Barsana, Deeg, Rewari, Bawal, Null, Namaul, Alwar, Sohana, Moradabad, Amroha. Intermittent light intensity rain would occur over and nearby Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Khair, Aligarh, Agra, Tundla, Bharatpur, during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Also Read | Realme 6i Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

Earlier this morning, Delhi also received rainfall causing traffic jams at several major junctions.

The IMD has predicted that for the next couple of days, the sky would generally be cloudy in the national capital accompanied by light rains. The temperature would oscillate between 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage Four Lung Cancer, Arshad Warsi Believes 'He Will Emerge Triumphant'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)