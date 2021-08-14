Superstar Aamir Khan's younger brother Faissal Khan is all set to make his comeback into films with Faactory, which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 3. With the upcoming movie, Faissal is making his directorial debut. Cruella 2: Emma Stone Confirmed to Reprise Her Role of Disney Villain; Oscar-Winning Actress Signs Deal to Return in the Sequel.

On Saturday, Faissal took to his unverified Instagram account and shared the poster of the movie. "Everything is fair in love and war. Unveiling the first look of #Faactory. Directed by Faissal Khan. Slated to release on 3rd Sept. in cinemas near you," he captioned the post.

Faactory Release Date Anounced

Faissal is also starring in the movie alongside Roaleey Ryan. For the unversed, Faissal has earlier featured with Aamir Khan in 'Mela' (2000) and was also the assistant director on Aamir's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (1992). However, their relationship soured over the years.

