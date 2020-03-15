Fake Audios Circulating on Coronavirus, Don't Panic, Take Precautions: Army

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Amid coronavirus fears, Indian Army on Sunday said that fake audios being circulated on social media platforms to create panic and urged people to stay calm and exercise due diligence."Fake audios are being circulated in social media platforms to create panic. Citizens should exercise due diligence and follow guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and listen to the advice of doctors. Let us fight COVID19 together. Say no to panic, say yes to precaution," officials said.This comes at a time when, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 107 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

