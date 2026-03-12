New Delhi, March 12: Amid growing concerns over potential fuel supply disruptions due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the Indian government has introduced new rules for domestic LPG cylinder refills. The changes aim to ensure stable household supply and prevent hoarding as global shipping routes face uncertainty.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has extended the mandatory waiting period between LPG refill bookings from 21 days to 25 days. Officials said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure after the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupted energy transportation through major routes such as the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

Authorities stressed that the revised rule is meant to maintain equitable distribution of LPG cylinders and avoid panic buying. Oil refineries have also been directed to increase LPG production to support domestic demand during the ongoing supply pressures. Domestic LPG Production Rises 25% As Govt Directs Supply to Households Amid Middle East Tensions.

Why The LPG Refill Rule Was Changed

The conflict in the Middle East has affected global oil and gas supply chains, leading to higher LPG prices and concerns over potential shortages in several countries, including India. A significant portion of LPG imports passes through critical shipping corridors in the region.

To address these challenges, the government said additional LPG production is being diverted for domestic use. Officials also noted that the extended booking gap will help control black marketing and hoarding while ensuring cylinders remain available for households. LPG Crisis in India: Gas Supply Issues Surface in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar As Government Moves to Ensure Availability.

What Consumers Should Do If LPG Delivery Is Delayed

Authorities have warned LPG distributors against overcharging customers or deliberately delaying cylinder deliveries. Consumers have been advised not to pay any extra delivery charges beyond what is listed on the official invoice.

If a confirmed refill booking is not delivered on time, or if a dealer demands extra money, customers can report the issue directly through the official helplines of their LPG supplier.

LPG Complaint Helpline Numbers

Consumers can contact the following numbers to report delays, overcharging or other issues related to LPG supply:

Indane Gas (Indian Oil):

Toll-free customer care: 1800-2333-555

LPG emergency helpline (gas leakage): 1906

Bharat Gas:

Customer care Smartline: 1800-22-4344

This number also functions as a 24x7 emergency helpline.

HP Gas (HPCL):

Helpline number: 1800-233-3555

Customers can also file complaints online through the grievance portals of their respective LPG providers for issues such as “Refill Not Delivered,” “Delay in Supply,” “Cash Memo Not Provided,” or “Booking Cancelled.”

Support For Ujjwala Yojana Beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana can use the following helplines for assistance:

Toll-free helpline: 1800-233-3555

Ujjwala helpline: 1800-266-6696

These services help users report delivery problems, request refills, or address billing concerns.

Domestic LPG Supply Given Priority

Government officials have clarified that household LPG supplies will be prioritised during the current period of uncertainty. Imported LPG originally meant for commercial use is being redirected toward essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

At the same time, a committee consisting of three Executive Directors from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has been formed to review supply requests from businesses, including restaurants and hotels that rely heavily on commercial cylinders.

Panic Bookings Reported In Several Cities

Following the announcement of the revised LPG refill rule, many consumers rushed to LPG agencies to secure cylinders. Reports of long queues and increased booking requests have emerged from multiple cities.

In some locations, distributors said fresh cylinder stock had not yet arrived, leading to delivery delays and cancelled bookings. Restaurant owners have also reported difficulties obtaining commercial cylinders, forcing some establishments to reduce menu options or temporarily suspend operations.

Despite the concerns, government officials have reassured the public that India currently has adequate LPG reserves and that steps are being taken to maintain stable supplies for households.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).